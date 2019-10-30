Xavier Martinez Looks to Stay Unbeaten on Friday

By: Ken Hissner

Unbeaten Super Featherweight Xavier Martinez, of Sacramento, CA, is looking to stay unbeaten when he meets Jessie “Jimdomar” Rosales, of Cebu, PH, at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This card is promoted by Mayweather Promotions.

The 22 year-old Martinez, 14-0 (10), will be making his fifth appearance at this casino where he defeated Prince Smalls, 11-0-1, in June of 2017. In September of 2018 he stopped Oscar Bravo, 22-8, in the sixth round. In February of 2019 he knocked out Delvi Julio Bassa, 20-7, in 5 rounds in Carson, CA. In April at Sam’s in his last bout he stopped John Vincent Moralde, 21-2, in the third.

Rosales, 22-3-1 (10), in March of 2018 knocked out Ibrahim Balla, 13-1, in two rounds. In January he lost to new WBO World champion Shakur “No Fear” Stevenson. In his last fight in July he lost a split decision to Tyler McCreary, 15-0-1, over 8 rounds.

In the co-feature Super Lightweight Richardson Hitchins, 9-0 (5), of Manhattan, NY, meets Kevin Johnson, 7-1 (4), of Las Vegas, NV, over 10 rounds. In May Hitchins stopped Alejandro Munera, 4-1-3. Johnson defeated Flavio Rodriguez, 8-0-1, in April 2018 and in 2019 in his last bout defeated Larry Gomez, 8-0.

Middleweight Mark “Madman” Anthony Hernandez, 14-2-1 (3), of Fresno, CA, meets Kevin “The Second Coming” Newman II, 10-1-1 (6), of Las Vegas, NV, in a rematch in August of 2017 that Hernandez won.