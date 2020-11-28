Tyson-Jones Undercard Recap: Jack Dominates A Very Game McKernan

By: Sean Crose

The 22-3-3 former light heavyweight titlist Badu Jack told the Fite broadcast team on Saturday night that, as Mike Tyson’s friend, he was happy to step in and fight on the undercard of Tyson’s battle with Roy Jones. Jack’s opponent was the widely unknown, but undefeated 13-0 Blake McKernan. The fight, which went down live at the Staples Center in LA – like all the fights on the card – was scheduled for eight rounds and was in the cruiserweight division.

Right off the bat it was clear that McKernan was in over his head. Jack worked the body impressively while McKernan did his best hang in there. To his credit, Mckernan battled gamely in the second, but he was no match for the former champion. The third and fourth were more of the same, a game McKernan being schooled by the decorated vet.

Things continued along their brutal pace through the fifth and sixth rounds. Still, McKernan Would. Not. Go. Down. In fact, he kept hitting Jack back. He wasn’t even close to in the lead, but McKernan simply wasn’t about to roll over. The seventh was brutal. The eighth and final round was even worse. Some way, somehow, McKernan finished the fight on his feet. With that being said, Jack did an impressive job on his man. The former two time champion easily walked away with a UD win.