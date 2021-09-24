Listen Now:  
Tyson Fury: “When I Put That Final Nail In His Coffin, It’s Retirement – Bye Bye B*tch Wilder”

Posted on 09/24/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Tyson Fury is thoroughly enjoying the position he’s currently in. But more than anything, he believes Deontay Wilder is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

With the two currently set to face off in just a few short weeks on October 9th, the British native is exuding an extreme amount of confidence. In February of 2020, Fury proved to be a fortune teller of sorts. Heading into his showdown against Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fury told all who would listen that he would do a number on the hard-hitting Alabama product.

Even as Fury began beating his chest and shouting that he would score the knockout victory, he was essentially alone on an island. If the undefeated gargantuan heavyweight planned on defeating Wilder, it seemed as though it would come via the scorecards. That said, as Fury raised his arms in the air following his seventh-round knockout victory, he bragged about his handiwork.

Now, with their immediate rematch inching closer and closer, Fury fully intends on leaving Wilder motionless on the canvas. If Fury’s words ring true once more, he believes it’ll be the last time Wilder is seen in the ring.

“I’d hate to be Deontay Wilder right now,” said Fury during an interview with The Volume Sports. “When I put that final nail in his coffin, it’s retirement – bye-bye b*tch Wilder.”

While Fury continues to be loquacious, Wilder has been mostly mum on their upcoming showdown. The former WBC heavyweight titlist has placed all of his efforts and energy into working with new head trainer, Malik Scott. The two have been inseparable since partnering late last year. With their newfound relationship, both men are now predicting a quick and easy knockout come fight night.

Wilder’s threats though, have fallen on deaf ears. Having bullied the hard-hitting former belt holder in their previous showdown, Fury isn’t fazed one bit by Wilder’s warnings.

“He used to be a gladiator. He met the old, fat Gypsy King. Knocked him spark out in seven rounds.”

