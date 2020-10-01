Tyson Fury Ranks The Heavyweight Division

By: Hans Themistode

Long before Tyson Fury became the top dog in the heavyweight division, he always considered himself the best of the best. His Lineal and WBC titles only strengthen his argument.

With a dozen years in the pro’s, Fury knows exactly what a top heavyweight looks like. So he always finds it surprising when anyone considers Anthony Joshua even remotely close to that.

“Anthony Joshua is a third tier heavyweight,” said Fury to TalkSports. “There’s levels to this game and I am top tier.”

Any list that doesn’t involve Fury at the top of it, is a bad one as far the British native is concerned. With that being said, he does generally rank as the best that the heavyweight division has to offer. But trailing close behind him is usually Joshua. Yet, when asked to put together his own list, Joshua found himself behind several notable names. Even one who is barely considered a heavyweight.

“There’s me and [Deontay] Wilder who can beat them all – easily – but I do put Oleksandr Usyk in there because he’s a fleet footed southpaw. All these heavyweights can beat each other, as we’ve seen.”

Usyk, 33, was the man to beat one weight class lower in the Cruiserweight division, having won every major title. But in the land of the big men, he’s been both inactive and untested. Come October 31st however, the latter will seemingly change once he takes on perpetual contender Dereck Chisora.

A win over his man will solidify Usyk’s spot as the mandatory contender for Joshua’s WBO title.

There’s been a bit of doubt as to whether or not that matchup will actually take place. Over the past several month’s Fury has called out Joshua at every turn. Even offering to face his British counterpart with one hand tied behind his back.

In short, it doesn’t matter if they met in the ring or the parking lot, there’s nothing Joshua can do to pick up a win against him.

“I beat two champions with more than 10 defenses and I could beat Joshua. I can beat him every way and there’s only one way to prove I can’t – come and show me I can’t.”

Those aforementioned fighters Fury mentions are none other than Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder. Before Fury can give his full undivided attention to Joshua, he’ll have to get pass Wilder again. But with a seventh round stoppage win under his belt when they met earlier this year, Fury didn’t sound concerned about taking down the hard hitting Wilder for a second time in a row.

“Wilder is a dynamite puncher, but he couldn’t live with the Gypsy King.”