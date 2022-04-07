Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tyson Fury Promoter Frank Warren Says He Has Replacement Opponent On Hand Should Dillian Whyte Pull Out of Title Match

Posted on 04/07/2022

By: Sean Crose

Give longtime heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte this – he’s not going to let WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury get inside his head. As the clock winds down to the Fury-Whyte heavyweight title bout, which will go down in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium on April 23’d, Whyte is nowhere to be seen. Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, says Whyte is breaking his contractual obligations by not getting out there before the cameras, but there might be a method to Whyte’s pre-fight strategy. Fury, after all, is an absolute master at mind games. Check out some old face to face footage he did in the leadup to his 2015 battle with Wladimir Klitschko if you want to see how a bully operates (Fury, of course, ended up winning the fight).

Photo: Getty Images

Needless to say, Whyte – for whatever reason – is not going down the route of Klitschko. Warren, therefore (presumably with Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum) has decided to play it safe, in case there’s more to Whyte’s silence than mind games or contractual disagreements. In other words, a replacement for Whyte is waiting in the wings to get the call. “The truth of the matter,” Warren told Seconds Out, “is that we cover all bases.” Not that replacing Whyte would be an optimal situation, but better safe than sorry, it seems.

“Would you not think,” Warren said, “for an event of this magnitude, of what we’ve sold, that we would not be covering that scenario (of Whyte backing out)?” With that in mind, it’s unlikely that Whyte won’t show up for the biggest match of his life – which is also going to be one of the biggest fights in English history (quite the big deal considering both Whyte and Fury are Englishmen). Still, Warren is clearly displeased with team Whyte at the moment.

“We’re paying him $7.5million and he’s got an upside of $4million,” Warren said. “Of course I’m upset. What have we got to say then? We pay fighters to do nothing?” The cold, hard truth is that Whyte will have to do a lot to best Fury, who is now considered to be the best heavyweight in the world in some circles. Whyte’s been waiting for an opportunity like this for years now, however, so it’s hard to imagine him not slipping between the ropes at Wembley later this month not being prepared for the fight of his career.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Rolando "Rolly" Romero Opens Up On Gervonta Davis Clash: “I Think It’s The Easiest Fight Of My Life”
April 3rd
Ismael Salas, Trainer Of Yordenis Ugas, Rips Spence's Amateur Background: “Did Spence Go To The Olympics? Yes, What He Did? Nothing”
April 3rd
Derrick James Shakes His Head At Possible Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Jermell Charlo Showdown: “I Don’t Want To Think About It”
April 1st
Derrick James On Gennadiy Golovkin: “He’s 40, He’s Still Fighting? Why?”
April 2nd
Dmitry Bivol: “He [Canelo Alvarez] Has Good Skills But Most People Think About Him Like He’s Untouchable, Sometimes It’s Funny”
April 4th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend