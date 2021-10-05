Tyson Fury: “I’m Not Lucky, I’m Blessed”

By: Sean Crose

“You know what,” said Tyson Fury in response to Deontay Wilder’s charge that he’s a cheate,. “I’m going to cheat again because I’m going to smash his face in, so according to him that’s cheating because he’s not supposed to lose.” Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the undefeated Englishman refused to take Wilder’s accusations seriously. “Yeah, I did. I had horse shoes in there,” he responded to Wilder’s charge that he loaded his gloves for their 2020 rematch, a fight Fury won handily. “I loaded the gloves with horse shoes and dynamite…this time I’m going to do exactly the same.”

Fury, of course, is set to meet Wilder for the third time this Saturday night in Vegas. Their first fight may have been a draw, but aside from Wilder and a few others, it was clear to everyone that Fury dominated the rematch. He feels prepared to do the same this weekend. “I’m thirty three and I dedicated my whole life to this,” he says. “I’m lucky because I fucking worked all the hours that God gave me. I’m lucky because I pushed it further than everybody else would dare to do. I’m lucky because I fucking trained so hard that I can’t be beaten…I’m not lucky, I’m blessed.”

To Fury, it’s important to “be happy for today.” He tells Helwani he has no interest in living a flashy life. “I’m not your Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor…I like to keep grounded and down to earth.” The man is also grateful for where he is in life right now after serious struggles with mental illness. “Over the last few months I’ve been very stable,” he said to Helwani. “You always drift in and out of sanity I believe. If you’re a mental health struggler you’re always struggling with reality and your own world inside your head.” In order to stay in a good place,” Fury says: “I keep active, I keep busy, and I keep focused on training “

“I can’t afford to have time off,” he adds, “because it’s not me body I’m training, it’s me mind.” With that being said, Wilder can expect his opponent to be in top shape on Saturday. The same, of course, can be said of Fury. “He’ll be dangerous while it lasts, ” Fury says of Wilder, “that’s for sure.”

The Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder WBC and Lineal Heavyweight championship fight card will air live on Showtime PPV starting at 9PM Saturday, eastern time.