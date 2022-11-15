Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tyson Fury: “I Need That Joshua Fight”

Posted on 11/15/2022

By: Sean Crose

Although his hoped for late 2022 fight with Anthony Joshua fell apart before either man signed a contract, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury still says he wants to face former world titlist Anthony Joshua. In fact, Fury indicated to The High Performance podcast that he needs a battle with his fellow Englishman in order to make his career feel complete. “I don’t think I can retire today,” he said, “because I need that Joshua fight.” Although Joshua no longer holds title belts, a match between the two has been on the horizon so long that it would disappoint fans if it turned out to be a mirage.

“We have been trying to make that fight for years,” said Fury. “It’s the fight that people want to see. It’s the fight that I want to see as a boxing fan.” Along with former world titlist Deontay Wilder, Fury and Joshua stood for a new brand of heavyweight after the Wladimir Klitshcko era. Although they were big and imposing like Klitshcko, they also had fan appeal outside of continental Europe. In other words, unlike Klitschko, this new breed of heavyweight excited people globally. Fury went on to beat hard hitting American Wilder two out of three times. He and Joshua, however, have never met in the ring.

“For the last four or five years,” Fury said, “there has been this three-headed monster: me, Wilder, Joshua.” Time, however, is moving on and Fury wants to settle the matter of who was the best fighter of the three before it’s too late. Even though Oleksandr Usyk won the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles from Joshua before successfully defending them in a rematch last summer, Fury still feels a Joshua match is in order. “Joshua and Wilder have been slain,” said Fury, “and I’m the last one standing. All of a sudden, you’ve got some new people coming up now – Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, Usyk’s gate-crashed the party.”

Fury, who is unquestionably the biggest name in the heavyweight division, acknowledged that people are now interested in seeing how he would fare against this new crop of heavyweight contenders. “Now there’s a load of new blood that wasn’t there five years ago,” he said, “and it’s like, ‘can you beat this person?'” Still, Fury feels there’s unfinished business to be taken care of with his popular countryman and peer Joshua. “I think it would be an absolute dying travesty,” he said, “if me and Joshua didn’t fight in this era.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury Admits To Being In A "Very Low Place" After Dillian Whyte Fight
November 10th
Wilder-Ruiz Ordered By WBC
November 9th
Anthony Joshua: "Boxing Has Become A Bit Complicated For Me"
November 8th
The WBC Orders Shakur Stevenson - Isaac Cruz Title Eliminator. But Will The Fight Get Made?
November 9th
WBC Orders Spence To Face Thurman
November 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend