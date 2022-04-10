Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tony Harrison Decisions Sergio Garcia

Posted on 04/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

Junior middleweight Tony Harrison appeared on Showtime’s PBC card Saturday night as the 28-3-1 Detroit native took on the 33-1 Sergio Garcia in a scheduled 10 rounder. The last time Harrison had entered the ring was nearly a year earlier, when he battled Bryant Perrella to a draw. Garcia’s previous fight was a UD loss at the gloved hands of Sebastian Fondura in December 2021. His fight with Harrison on Saturday was for the WBC silver super welterweight title.

Photo: Showtime

Harrison put his jab to good use in the first. Garcia was able to get his man on the ropes in the second while the pinpoint accuracy of Harrison’s jab remained impressive. The third saw Garcia be able to muscle Harrison around a bit. Harrison’s superior punching told the tale in the fourth. By the fifth it was clear that Garcia was giving it his all, but simply wasn’t able to land to great effect. Harrison continued to land well while fighting defensively in the sixth.

Things were of a pattern by the seventh, with Garcia pushing the action and Harrison landing the better punches. The eighth round gave one pause as to how tough Garcia must have been for taking so many clean punches while seemingly never running out of energy. Although Garcia kept coming forward in the ninth, it was clear he was taking a beating. He kept employing the same charge ahead strategy he had for the previous eight rounds, however. The tenth and final round again belonged to Harrison, though it might have been worth wondering why he couldn’t have finished Garcia off before the final bell.

Not surprisingly, Harrison walked out of the ring with a new unanimous decision victory on his resume.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Rolando "Rolly" Romero Opens Up On Gervonta Davis Clash: “I Think It’s The Easiest Fight Of My Life”
April 3rd
Ismael Salas, Trainer Of Yordenis Ugas, Rips Spence's Amateur Background: “Did Spence Go To The Olympics? Yes, What He Did? Nothing”
April 3rd
Dmitry Bivol: “He [Canelo Alvarez] Has Good Skills But Most People Think About Him Like He’s Untouchable, Sometimes It’s Funny”
April 4th
Derrick James On Gennadiy Golovkin: “He’s 40, He’s Still Fighting? Why?”
April 2nd
Errol Spence Jr.: “Watching Pacquiao Fight, I Was Like Man, I Could’ve Hurt This Man”
April 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend