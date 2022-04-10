Tony Harrison Decisions Sergio Garcia

By: Sean Crose

Junior middleweight Tony Harrison appeared on Showtime’s PBC card Saturday night as the 28-3-1 Detroit native took on the 33-1 Sergio Garcia in a scheduled 10 rounder. The last time Harrison had entered the ring was nearly a year earlier, when he battled Bryant Perrella to a draw. Garcia’s previous fight was a UD loss at the gloved hands of Sebastian Fondura in December 2021. His fight with Harrison on Saturday was for the WBC silver super welterweight title.

Photo: Showtime

Harrison put his jab to good use in the first. Garcia was able to get his man on the ropes in the second while the pinpoint accuracy of Harrison’s jab remained impressive. The third saw Garcia be able to muscle Harrison around a bit. Harrison’s superior punching told the tale in the fourth. By the fifth it was clear that Garcia was giving it his all, but simply wasn’t able to land to great effect. Harrison continued to land well while fighting defensively in the sixth.

Things were of a pattern by the seventh, with Garcia pushing the action and Harrison landing the better punches. The eighth round gave one pause as to how tough Garcia must have been for taking so many clean punches while seemingly never running out of energy. Although Garcia kept coming forward in the ninth, it was clear he was taking a beating. He kept employing the same charge ahead strategy he had for the previous eight rounds, however. The tenth and final round again belonged to Harrison, though it might have been worth wondering why he couldn’t have finished Garcia off before the final bell.

Not surprisingly, Harrison walked out of the ring with a new unanimous decision victory on his resume.