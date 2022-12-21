Listen Now:  
Tonight’s “Holiday Fight Night” Card To Be Broadcast Live On Boxing Insider’s YouTube Page

Posted on 12/21/2022

By: Sean Crose

Tonight’s “Holiday Fight Night” card, promoted by Boxing Insider, will be broadcast live on our YouTube page. Live Stream Begins Approx 7 pm ET HERE

The five fight card will be going down at Sony Hall, in Times Square, New York City.  The Bronx’s undefeated Andy Dominguez will be the main event fighter for the first time in his young career.

This will be BoxingInsider Promotions second fight card. Their first, on October 13, also at Sony Hall, had a raucous standing-room-only crowd.

Tickets for “Holiday Fight Night,” priced from $85 are available at Ticketmaster Here

The card will be presented as follows:

8 Rounds – Flyweights

Andy Dominguez, 113.8 lbs. (8-0, 6 KOs) from The Bronx, NY

Marvin Solano, 114 lbs. (24-7, 8 KOs) from Managua, Nicaragua

8 Rounds – Super Flyweights

Sulem Urbina, 114.8 lbs. (13-2-1, 2 KOs), born in Mexico now living in Phoenix, 

Indeya Smith, 113.4 lbs. (5-6, 1 KO) from Dallas, TX.

8 Rounds – Middleweights

Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr., 158.4 lbs (22-1, 20 KOs), Los Angeles, CA

Anthony Todd, 159.2 lbs. (14-6, 8 KOs) from Atlanta, GA

8 Rounds – Super Middleweights

Nadim Salloum, 170.2 lbs. (9-1, 4 KOs) born in Jounieh, Lebanon, 

Decarlo “3mendo” Perez, 169.4 lbs. (19-6, 6 KOs), Atlantic City, NJ

8 Rounds – Middleweights

Alejandro Luis Silva 156.4 lbs. (19-0, 14 KOs) from Avellaneda. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Issa Samir, 156 lbs. (19-1, 16 KOs), Ghana

