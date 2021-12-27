Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

The Heavyweight Division’s Strange, But Not Unsatisfying, 2021

Posted on 12/27/2021

By: Sean Crose

While looking through my articles for Boxing Insider over the past year, I’ve been reminded of how big a deal the potential pairing of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua was. It only made sense that it would be a big deal, frankly. Fury owned the WBC and lineal heavyweight titles…and his fellow Englishman Joshua possessed all the other major titles in the division. In other words, this would have been a fight to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in years. What’s more, it would have been the first such defining showdown in the era of super sized heavyweights, as well as a death knell to the career futures of all heavyweights under the size of NBA stars.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The fight, of course, never happened. Scheduled to go down in the middle east, Joshua-Fury fell through at the last minute. It seemed like a crushing blow to the big guy’s division. Instead of discovering a new undisputed champion, fans would be stuck watching Joshua make easy work of former cruiserweight Oleksandr Usyk, while Fury would go on to once again have an easy night at the office against Deontay Wilder. It just seemed so sad. Until it stopped seeming sad. Usyk, by virtue of a boxing masterclass, defeated Joshua, thus walking out of the ring with the titles Joshua had walked into the ring in possession of. Then Fury ended up having to get up off the mat in order to defeat Wilder in an absolute war.

I’ll just come right out and say it – things ended up better, or nearly better, at heavyweight in 2021 than they would have had Joshua and Fury actually gotten it on. For one thing, it looks like Joshua and Usyk are going to square off again in 2022. That’s quite a match when one considers the fact that Joshua has previously shown he can come back from a loss successfully. Will he actually be able to best the walking, talking skill set known as Usyk? That’s a question worth being eager to find the answer to – at least that’s the case for serious fans.

And Fury? Well, he’s still the lineal and WBC champ. He’s also now seen as the division’s big man – no pun intended – not the undisputed champion, but the big man. Couple that with the fact he and Wilder engaged in a legit classic last fall and 2021 appears to have wrapped up quite nicely for the heavyweight division, thank you very much.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Roy Jones Jr.: “Usyk Beats Canelo Easy In My Opinion”
December 26th
Shawn Porter: "I’m Convinced That He [Yordenis Ugas] Might Be Able To Beat Errol Spence Jr."
December 23rd
Janibek Alimkhanuly On Looming Demetrius Andrade Showdown: “This Will Be The Easiest Fight Of My Career”
December 23rd
Caleb Plant On Anthony Dirrell: “If He Don’t Like Me, He Should Do Something About It”
December 22nd
Decades Later: A Fresh Assessment Of Hagler-Leonard. Did The Right Guy Actually Win?
December 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend