Sulem Urbina Makes Her NYC Debut Wednesday Night

Women’s boxing star and former world title challenger Sulem Urbina (13-2-1, 2 KOs) will take her talents to New York for the first time in her career. This Wednesday, December 21, Sulem will be featured in a super flyweight bout scheduled for eight rounds against Indeya Smith, at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, Manhattan.

“Sulem Urbina is not only a good fighter and championship contender, she’s one of the best people in boxing,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “She’s a great ambassador for women in the sport, using her social media and developing brand to elevate boxing and other fighters. She deserves to be treated like an ‘A-side’ fighter. I’m happy that Larry agreed with me and that she’ll be on the terrific Boxing Insider show on Wednesday.”

The Bronx’s undefeated Andy Dominguez will be the main event fighter for the first time in his young career in a fight card tabbed “Holiday Fight Night.” Also on the card will be Nadim Salloum, the first and only professional boxer born and raised in Lebanon, former WBA Intercontinental super middleweight champion Anthony Sims Jr., and undefeated Argentinian Alejandro Luis Silva.

This will be Boxing Insider Promotions’ second fight card. Their first, on October 13, also at Sony Hall, had a raucous standing-room-only crowd.

Tickets for “Holiday Fight Night” are available at Ticketmaster Here.

“I’m looking forward to coming to New York, as it has been a dream of mine to fight there,” said Urbina. “Indeya Smith is a good fighter. She’s fought great opposition and she’s rugged. I just know I am there to win and this will be my Christmas present.”

Born in Mexico now living in Phoenix, AZ, Urbina began her boxing life fighting at the Oxnard PAL as an amateur. She turned pro in 2016 and won her first 12 bouts (with one no contest mixed in). Her first loss, on October 30, 2020, came on points against Marlen Esparza, who is now the unified WBC/WBA flyweight world champion. On July 9, 2021, Sulem fought WBA flyweight champion Naoko Fujioka and lost a majority decision.

Andy Dominguez (8-0, 6 KOs) from The Bronx and born in Mexico, knocked out his last opponent in the first round in front of many of his family and friends. It was Andy’s fourth knockout win in a row. Andy turned pro in August 2020, in a bubble event during the pandemic peak. On Wednesday, Dominguez will face Nicaraguan Marvin Solano (24-7, 8 KOs) in an eight-round flyweight bout.

Nadim Salloum (9-1, 4 KOs) is the first and only professional boxer to be born and raised in Lebanon. Nadim now resides in Brooklyn and has a passionate following. The Lebanese faithful’s fandom did not go unnoticed at Nadim’s last fight on October 13 at Sony Hall. On Wednesday, Nadim will battle Decarlo Perez (19-6, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr. (22-1, 20 KOs), born in Indianapolis, IN, now residing in Los Angeles, CA, made his pro debut on April 9, 2014, following a stellar amateur career. He rolled through his first 20 bouts, which earned him a WBO Latino super middleweight title fight that he lost by split decision in 2020. He would rebound in his next fight, winning the WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title on August 13, 2021, with a ninth-round stoppage. On December 21, Sims Jr. will fight Anthony Todd (14-6, 8 KOs) from Atlanta, GA, in an eight-round middleweight bout.