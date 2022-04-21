Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Shakur Stevenson: “I Love Bud [Terence Crawford], I Think Canelo Is Great Too But I Feel Like I’m The Best Fighter In The World”

Posted on 04/21/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Mikey Williams/Top Rank

As tears fell from the eyes of Shakur Stevenson following his 2016 Olympic gold medal loss against Robeisy Ramirez, the New Jersey native vowed to never allow history to repeat itself.

So far, Stevenson has kept his word, winning all 17 of his bouts in the professional ranks. With each passing victory, Stevenson’s confidence has only grown. At just 24-years-old, Stevenson patiently slices through his opponent’s defense, before punishing them round after round.

Now, as he continues his relentless preparation for his upcoming 130-pound unification showdown against Oscar Valdez on April 30th, Stevenson is sick and tired of being told to wait his turn. Even now, with only a handful of fights and admittedly in the infancy stages of his career, Stevenson believes that only his name should be announced when discussing the best fighters in the world.

“I love Bud [Terence Crawford],” said Stevenson on an episode of Blood, Sweat, and Tears. “I think Canelo is great too. But for me personally, I feel like I’m the best fighter in the world.”

Although pound-for-pound lists are often subjective, both Crawford and Canelo Alvarez have become stalwarts near the top of those lists.

Alvarez, of course, has earned his striped over years by dominating the competition. As a result, the Mexican star has captured world titles in four separate weight classes and continues to saunter up and down countless division’s in search of a suitable challenge. In the case of Crawford, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has put together a pristine record consisting of 38 victories, against zero defeats.

Stevenson, on the other hand, is still building his own pugilistic stature. On April 30th, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Stevenson believes that a victory over Valdez will lead to more worldwide recognition, something Stevenson is convinced he desperately needs.

A win, in his opinion, is a mere formality. But, even with Stevenson salivating over the possibility of adding his third world title, he believes that the victories will continue to rack up over the course of his career.

So, with the former Olympic silver medalist convinced that his win column will continue to increase, he’s placing his attention on growing his overall profile.

“I think the main thing is turning myself into a superstar. That’s like the main thing to me. I want the world to know that I was one of the best boxers to ever do it so I gotta keep training and keep getting better.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 57: Andy Dominguez Celebrates Big Win in AC
April 19th
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Yordenis Ugas Undercard Results: Jose Valenzuela Scores Spectacular Knockout Over Francisco Vargas
April 16th
Errol Spence Jr. Stops Yordenis Ugas, Calls Out Terence Crawford
April 17th
Jermall Charlo Pumped Up Over Errol Spence Jr.'s Victory Against Yordenis Ugas: “Beat His Ass, That’s What We Do In Texas”
April 18th
Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Yordenis Ugas Undercard Results: Eimantas Stanionis Wins WBA "Regular" Title Against Radzhab Butaev Via Split Decision
April 16th
Terence Crawford: “Fundora A Cheat Code”
April 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend