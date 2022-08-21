Listen Now:  
Sergey Lipinets Lays A Horrible Beating On Omar Figueroa

Posted on 08/21/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 28-2-1 super lightweight Omar Figueroa battled the16-2-1 Sergey Lipinets, in a scheduled 12 round WBC title eliminator on Saturday. The fight was the main event of a Showtime broadcast and was aired live from Hollywood, Florida. Lipinets landed to the body well in the first. Figueroa was aggressive in the second, but was taken down by a Lipinets’ shot. Figueroa was able to beat the count and survive the round. Lipinets continued to chop away at his man, especially to the body, in the third.

Figueroa kept taking shots and moving forward in the fourth. Lipinets kept throwing – and landing – heavy leather in the fifth. By the sixth it was clear that Figueroa would never stop attacking unless he was knocked out, was forced to, or was somehow able to remain standing until the final bell. The seventh saw Figueroa continue to be thudded on. In between rounds, his corner threatened – and rightfully so – to stop the fight. Things didn’t improve for Figueroa in the eighth. His corner stayed true to its word and wisely stopped the match.

