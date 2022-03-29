Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Saudi Arabia Eyed For Usyk-Joshua 2

Posted on 03/29/2022

By: Sean Crose

“Saudi is the place we are in discussions with at the moment,” Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk has told the BBC. “Late June is the date we are looking at. Nothing has been confirmed on paper. We are working on it.” Though Krassyuk admits that there are no guarantees (“There are other options but we take it step by step”) is appears Saudi Arabia may again be the place where Anthony Joshua fights to regain his heavyweight title belts. Back in 2019, Joshua traveled to the middle eastern kingdom to regain his WBA, WBO and IBF straps from Andy Ruiz, who had won them from the Englishman in a stunning upset the previous June in New York.

Now Joshua might face Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia to win back the belts the Ukrainian won off him via decision last fall. Although Saudi Arabia is a unique and lucrative location to host a high caliber fight, the nation (as well as any major sporting event that goes down there) draws a large degree of criticism. ” The Gulf Kingdom state’s human rights record and recent security concerns,” writes the BBC, “will once again be highlighted should such a high-profile sporting event be hosted in the country.”

Although Usyk was a highly regarded fighter when he stepped into the ring to face Joshua the first time last September, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion’s victory over the popular Joshua came as something of a surprise. So impressive was Usyk in the ring that evening that some are now wondering if the towering Joshua can actually win the impending rematch. With that being said, Joshua changed his approach to fighting Ruiz the second time around and ended up handily outboxing his former conqueror, successfully winning back his title belts in the process.

As for Usyk, the man has left war torn Ukraine in order to prepare for the second Joshua fight. After Russia began it’s invasion of his homeland, Usyk freely returned to Ukraine to do his part, earning accolades for his obvious courage. Now that he’s once again entering the fight world, Usyk has the support of no less notable Ukrainians than former heavyweight titlists Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko. ‘There are pros and cons and it’s a hard decision to make for Oleksandr Usyk,” Wladimir has said, “but to have the Ukrainian flag raised and our anthem played and one of our ambassadors of our country out there in the world with the right mindset could be more positive than negative.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tim Bradley Views Terence Crawford Vs. Jaron Ennis As One-sided: “Somebody Going To Sleep And It Ain’t Gonna Be Crawford”
March 23rd
Errol Spence Jr. Hopes Terrell Gausha Stops Tim Tszyu Hype Train: “Let’s Go Bro, They Hyping Dude Up Too Much”
March 26th
Errol Spence Jr. Vs. Jermell Charlo? Spence Open To The Idea
March 24th
Errol Spence Jr. Isn't Sweating The Possibility Of Not Facing Terence Crawford: “It Is What It Is”
March 25th
Dmitry Bivol On Upcoming Clash Against Canelo Alvarez: “I Just Have To Do My Job, If I Do It Well, I Will Win”
March 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend