Ryan Garcia: “You’re Going To See An A– Whipping.”

“You’re going to see an ass whipping,” Ryan Garcia told Golden Boy Boxing before a public workout on Tuesday. Garcia, of course, was referring to his impending April 20th bout against lightweight king Devin Haney at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. “It’s going to be light work for me,” Garcia continued, “another day at the office.” Devin Haney? Light work? Another day at the office? “He’s not on my level,” Garcia said. “He’s never going to be at my level.” Although most fans and analysts might disagree, the popular Garcia came across as confident when he uttered those words on Tuesday.

Garcia has brought a great deal of attention to himself in the leadup to this month’s pay per view event, not all of it positive. Behaving in a way that is earnest at times, and quite vulgar at others, Garcia now has people literally questioning his sanity. “The interpretation for other people, that’s on them,” he said. “I don’t regret anything I said or did and now I’m ready to kick ass on April 20th.” He’s going to have to be ready if he plans on besting the masterful Haney, who many consider to be one of the most skilled and talented active fighters today.

While he argued that he’s fighting ready, Garcia – like other known fighters – admitted that preparation can be a slog. “Some days I don’t like training, some days I do,” he said. “It’s pretty repetitive at the end of the day.” Still, Garcia argued that fans should be ready for a good time in Brooklyn when he squares off against the formidable Haney. “It’s going to be an amazing time,” he promised. “Make sure you guys create cool chants…I want you guys to scare Haney with your roar.” Garcia then indicated that he would be ready to party after the fight is over. “We’re going to light one up right after,” he said. “Four-twenty baby. We might do it in the ring.”

When asked to address Haney directly, Garcia looked straight at the camera. “I bet you hoped that I would have pulled out (of the fight),” he said. “I’m going to knock you the fuck out in front of the world.” Anyone who has seen Garcia fight knows the young Californian has the power to take out a wall. He also has the kind of speed to find a home for his shots. Will such things be enough against the likes of Haney? That question alone may be the main selling point of this month’s showdown at Barclay’s.