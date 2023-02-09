Listen Now:  
Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: “If He’s A Tank, I’m An RPG”

Posted on 02/09/2023

By: Sean Crose

ESNEWS has recorded Ryan Garcia doing his absolute best Muhammad Ali act, hamming it up while taunting potential (let’s hope likely) April 15th opponent Gervonta “Tank” Davis. “Knock that boy out,” Garcia told fans and reporters. “Sleep him. Gone.” Garcia then continued his rant as prepared to get into a vehicle. “You’re not talking like me,” he said, directing his comments at Davis. “Quiet. Hiding behind Al Haymon. Wake up. I be scary. Give the fans what they want. Stop running!”

Garcia proceeded to address rematch issues which have reportedly delayed a fight contract between he and Davis actually being signed. “Rematch this, rematch (that),” said Garcia. “Scratch the rematch! I want you! Stop hiding! Give the fans what they want. Tired of you running. Coming after you. Been after you. Be slept!” Garcia went on to address what would happen in the ring between he and Davis. “It’s not going to be close. Nothing’s going to happen other than me knocking this man out,” he said. In truth, the entire rant was world class smack talk, the sort of thing that hypes fans up for a fight.

“Where are you Gervonta?” Davis yelled from the waiting vehicle. “Nowhere to be heard. Scared. Hiding behind his little posse. I don’t hide behind nobody.” In truth, Garcia and Davis have completely different personalities. Davis tends to be quiet while Garcia loves to ham it up. What the two men have in common, however, is an enormous amount of popularity, undefeated records and thudding knockout power. Not that Garcia came across as being particularly impressed with Davis. “If he’s a tank, I’m an RPG,” he said. “Stop running, Tank.” Should a contract actually end up getting signed, Garcia-Davis would likely be the biggest fight in boxing, pitting two young, exciting athletes against one another and ringing in a new generation of prominent fighters.

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

