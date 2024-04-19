Listen Now:  
Ryan Garcia Misses Weight

Posted on 04/19/2024

By: Sean Crose

Few will likely be surprised. Ryan Garcia, who has been on a strange journey of the mind leading up to tomorrow night’s fight with Devin Haney, has missed weight by over three pounds. While Haney has weighed in at a solid 140 pounds – within the junior welterweight limit where the fight is supposed to be contested, Garcia tipped the scales at 143.2 pounds. All this after Garcia bet Haney that he would pay his opponent five hundred thousand dollars for every pound overweight he might be found at – which Garcia apparently paid. “Ryan honored the 500k per pound,” Haney posted on social media Friday afternoon.

Image

Garcia, of course, has had his own things to say on the matter. “3 pounds is nothing,” the Californian posted on social media, “stop crying.” Garcia when went on to state he felt good about the weight. “I feel great,” he said, “and I got a 3 pound advantage Let’s gooo hahahahaa Winners do what they have to do I’m still sharp.” The twenty-five year old fighter then defended the fact that he weighed in overweight. “Why would I force my self to make weight so I can be weak,” he asked rhetorically. “Nah I’m here to win That’s it.”

Suffice to say, Garcia has been acting erratically throughout the leadup to the fight. One minute he’s come across as a devout Christian, the next, a vulgar party boy, the next a passionate conspiracy theorist. People have been openly questioning the 24-1 Garcia’s emotional state. With that being said, the Haney-Garcia fight is still a go, as both fighter’s camps have apparently reached an agreement. Some feel that, at this point, the fight shouldn’t be allowed to go down. Yet it seems as if the answer to whether or not Garcia is equipped for a ring battle will be revealed Saturday night.

Suffice to say, Garcia did indeed show up for the formal weigh in later in the day on Friday. Things moved at a snail’s pace – but both he and Haney finally stepped on the scale. Garcia sucked down what appeared to be a beer while being weighed.. Once again, he was 143.2 pounds. And, once again, Haney weighed in at a professional 140 pounds. A scuffle broke out between the teams after before the standoff. Each man then went off on the other when the fighters finally stood face to face.

Garcia then went on a vulgar rant when interviewed by Ariel Helwani.

