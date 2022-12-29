Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Robert Garcia: Anthony Joshua Requires A “Stricter Camp” If He Wants To Face Top Opposition

Posted on 12/29/2022

By: Sean Crose

“He’s a natural athlete, he’s an athlete who accomplished so much,” noted trainer Robert Garcia recently told Izquierdazo (in Spanish), “that he did not need to be so strict in his commitments, in the gym, in the training spaces, with the coach.” If that was the case while Joshua trained with Garcia for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last summer, then Joshua clearly misjudged what was required to win back the belts Usyk had won off him a year earlier. For the second Joshua-Usyk match ended much like the first, with Usyk winning on the judge’s cards.

According to Garcia, training “was a little easier for him (Joshua) than any other boxer…so that was something he got used to.” Sure enough, before losing to Usyk, Joshua had only lost once previously, and that was to Andy Ruiz, who Joshua easily handled and bested in a Saudi Arabian rematch six months later. In other words, fight preparation was never a real challenge for Joshua before he met Usyk. “Since everything was given to him so easily and quickly, he thought it was the way to do it,” Garcia added, “that you don’t need to do it any other way.”

According to Garcia, Joshua is going to have to rise to the occasion both in the ring and in the gym if he wants to compete with the best in the sport.
“When these types of fights arrive with fighters of another level, stronger, tougher fights, in reality he should go through with a different, stricter camp,” the American trainer said, “where he follows the directions.” While Garcia admits that Joshua is a talented and hard working athlete, he’s going to need to change things up when he’s about to face major talent.


“Although he (Joshua) is a dedicated fighter who does and listens to what he is told, perhaps he thinks ‘I was a champion without so much, without having so much responsibility,'” Garcia said. After two losses in a row to Usyk, that’s not the kind of attitude Joshua or any other fighter needs. Perhaps that’s why the towering Englishman is now on the hunt for a new trainer, possibly Roy Jones. Then again, perhaps he’ll return to Garcia and come up with a new game plan. With the heavyweight division offering numerous dangerous challenges, it’s imperative that Joshua return to the ring at his absolute best.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis Free On Bail, Addresses Public In Social Media Post
December 28th
Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: "We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him"
December 24th
Jermell Charlo Injured In Training. Tim Tszyu Fight Postponed.
December 24th
Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida
December 28th
Gervonta Davis Says Ryan Garcia Could Be Using Performance Enhancing Drugs
December 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend