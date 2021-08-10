Robert Easter Charged With Knocking Woman Unconscious

By: Sean Crose

Former IBF lightweight titlist Robert Easter has been charged in Ohio with assault after he reportedly punched a woman in the face, subsequently knocking her unconscious. According to local ABC affiliate WTVG, “the incident happened at Bucks Rack City strip club in the 5000 block of Telegraph Road (in Toledo) just before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021.” Easter pleaded not guilty in court on Monday and has been ordered to stay away from the victim.

Per WTVG: “Easter Jr. is accused of striking 28-year-old Selina Terry on the left side of her face once with a closed fist, causing her to lose consciousness. The responding officer said she had a split lip and a chipped tooth, court records show. She was taken to the hospital.”

Easter, now thirty, held the IBF lightweight title for a number of years after defeating Richard Commey in an exciting 2016 battle. Easter went on to defend his title three times before being decisioned by Mikey Garcia in 2018. It was Easter’s only loss, though he also battled Rances Barthelemy to a draw in his next fight. Easter last saw action back in February, when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Ryan Martin.