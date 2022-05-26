Ring Masters Championships Set for Thursday, June 16th at Hulu Theater at MSG

NEW YORK, NY – May 27, 2022 – USA Boxing Metro officially announced today the finals of the qualifying tournament for the National Golden Gloves, “Ring Masters Championships” will take place at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 16.

Following 14 exciting events comprising USA Boxing Metro’s “Road to the Garden” tournament, the New York Metro area’s best amateur Open/Novice Senior Class boxers will advance to the finals at the ‘Mecca of Boxing’, Madison Square Garden, in the “Ring Masters Championships” on Thursday, June 16 starting at 6:00 PM. Shows were featured at some great venues like: Sony Hall, Bay Ridge Catholic Academy, Gleason’s Gym, Church Street Boxing, and Hudson Valley Sports Dome., in front of sold out crowds.

An action-packed card of up to twenty-four bouts will take place in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, with the winners and runners-up receiving uniquely designed Ring Masters Championships rings and also the Elite Open punching their tickets to the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, OK in August.

Tickets range from $25.00 – $110 and are now available at the Madison Square Garden box office, via msg.com and ticketmaster.com, and by calling Ticketmaster at 866-858-0008.

“We are excited to bring back our Premiere Tournament to the “Mecca of Boxing,” MSG, and New York with a history of featuring action packed boxing cards and future superstars welcoming crowds of spectators from all walks of life,” said Metro’s President Ray Cuadrado. “The comeback our sport and organization has made from Covid-19 is truly remarkable and demonstrates the life changing value we provide to our communities and partners.”

The “Road to the Garden” highlighted the talents of New York’s best young amateur boxers and Olympic hopefuls in venues around the New York City area, upstate and Long Island, including competitors 8 years old and up. Open Class competitors (aged 19 to 40) are eligible to qualify for the 2022 National Golden Gloves Tournament. Additionally, Boxers aged 8 to 40+ are eligible to compete for local bragging rights – making this USA Boxing Metro’s largest tournament.

USA BOXING, METROPOLITAN ASSOCIATION, INC. (Metro) is the Local Boxing Committee (LBC) comprising New York City, Long Island, and up to and including Duchess, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties. Metro is overseen by USA BOXING, INC., the national governing body for Olympic-style amateur boxing. USA Boxing is overseen by the United States Olympic Committee and the International Boxing Association (AIBA), which sets its rules. The national office of USA Boxing is located in Colorado Springs, CO. and comprises 56 LBCs across the United States.

For further information, contact:

For USA Boxing, Metro:

Ray Cuadrado: [email protected] Sonya Lamonakis: [email protected]

Madison Square Garden:

Larry Torres: [email protected] / (212) 631-5178