Richardson Hitchins Decisions A Very Tough Gustavo Lemos

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated Brooklynite Richardson Hitchins took on Gustavo Lemos in a scheduled twelve round IBF junior welterweight title eliminator Saturday night in Las Vegas. The fight was the main event of a DAZN broadcast card. First, however, super middleweights David Pacheco and Shawn McCalman battled in a match scheduled for ten. It was supposed to be an easy fight for Pacheco, but that did not prove to be the case. McCalman appeared determined and sharp throughout much of the match. Clearly, no one had informed the man that he was supposed to lose. Not that Pacheco didn’t have moments of his own. Indeed, he had enough to earn a unanimous decision victory. Still, it didn’t come easily for him.

It was time for the main event. Hitchins employed a stick and move strategy in the opening round while Lemos moved forward with some success. Indeed, he landed hard on Hitchins in the later moments of the first. Lemos then took to Hitchin’s body early in the second. Lemos then landed hard on Hitchins again as the round progressed. By the third it was clear Hitchins had a real fight on his hand. Lemos, it seemed, was simply able to land more punches.

Lemos continued to aggressively press the action in the fourth. In the fifth, however Hitchins was effectively employing his jab. He also took to throwing combination, perhaps changing the tide of the fight. Lemos turned up the aggression again in the sixth, though. It was a fast paced, interesting throwdown. Hitchins fired some good straight shots in the seventh, but then took to holding a good deal in the eighth. It appeared as if the man truly might be hurt. Then, towards the end of the round, it was Hitchins’ turn to fire away. Things were messy in the ninth as Hitchins tried to hit and hold while Lemos continued with his attach.

Both fighters seemed justly exhausted in the tenth as Hitchins zipped out his jab and Lemos remained on the hunt. Indeed, it was amazing how energized Lemos appeared in the eleventh. He simply would not stop attacking Hitchins, even in the last moments of the fight. The final round saw Lemos fighting from a crouch while Hitchins battled on gallantly. In the end, the fight went to the judge’s cards. They ruled in favor of Hithins, via unanimous decision. Boxing being boxing, one of the scores was puzzlingly wide.