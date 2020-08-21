Regis Prograis Heading To PBC As Both Sides Agree To Multi Fight Deal

By: Hans Themistode

Regis Prograis has officially found a new home, and it didn’t take long.

The former 140 pound titlist has confirmed with BoxingInsider.com that he has come to terms with a new multi fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

Less than two weeks ago, the New Orleans native made a somewhat surprising move when he parted ways from long time promoter Lou DiBella with one fight left on his deal.

With the freedom to sign with any promotional company, Prograis was soon fielding offers from everywhere.

While he combed over each proposal that was filled with life changing money and opportunity, Prograis found one deal more attractive than the others and wasted absolutely no time in coming to an agreement with PBC.

With Prograis coming up short in his last ring appearance against Britain’s Josh Taylor in a unification matchup, the surly knockout artist was rumored to be moving up in weight. He quickly squashed those rumors shortly after. Moving up in weight is inevitable for the 31 year old, but not before draping more gold around his now empty shoulders.

“I want to win a world title at 140 again,” said Prograis to BoxingInsider.com during an interview several months ago. “I’ll move up to 147 eventually but I need a title first at 140 again.”

With championship gold still on his mind, all signs pointed to Prograis signing with Top Rank. Reason being, they currently house every major world title at 140 pounds with both Taylor and Jose Ramirez on their roster.

Despite that, Prograis (24-1, 20 KOs) has officially made PBC his new home.

The competition at 147 pounds is well known with names such as unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and former belt holders in Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter stomping around his soon to be division. With that being said, Prograis won’t be short on options in his current weight class.

The title aspirations of the New Orleans product, is still possible with a showdown against WBA regular titlist Mario Barrios. Other makeable matchups between Robert Easter Jr. and of course, former four division world champion turned rapper, Adrien Broner, would produce memorable matchups as well.

For PBC, their week just continues to get better. The news of Prograis jumping onboard comes just one day after an agreement was made with fellow former 140 pound titlist Maurice Hooker.

The Dallas native is rumored to not only be making his PBC debut in November, but also his welterweight debut against long time contender Josesito Lopez in the co main event of Spence vs Garcia.

