Prichard Colon Successfully Undergoes Surgery

By: Sean Crose

The World Boxing Council has announced that Prichard Colon has successfully undergone a recent surgery. “Prichard ended up with serious health consequences, after a fight in 2015,” the WBC writes. “In recent weeks it was found that a collapse of his skull was pressing on the brain, for which a fragment had to be removed to be replaced by a plate.” Fortunately, the operation went well.

“The doctor has already come to give the results of my son’s surgery, the CHAMPION Prichard Colón Meléndez,” Nieves Melénde, Colon’s mother reports. “Everything went well. Thank you all for keeping my son in prayers for the huge messages and calls inquiring about us.”

Colon was a 16-0 super welterweight when he fought in October of 2015, just a month after his previous bout, and ended up receiving brain damage from the match. Since that time, the WBC has made Colon an honorary champion, and many both in and out of the fight world have offered their support.