Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

PBC On Fox Recap: Lara Demolishes Lamanna In First

Posted on 05/01/2021

By: Sean Crose

Photo: Frank Micelotta/FOX Sports

All it took was a straight left. In truth, it didn’t even seen like a powerful punch. Still, the first round shot fired by the 27-3-3 Erislandy Lara to the head of 30-4-1 Thomas “Cornflake” Lamanna was enough to end things early. Their scheduled 12 round bout at the Dignity Healthy Sports Park in Carson, California lasted no more than half a round and earned the veteran Lara a WBA middleweight title (the division has numerous ones). Lamanna wasn’t the most prestigious opponent Lara has faced, but the Cuban fighter known as “The American Dream” looked impressive nonetheless.

Earlier on, the 24-2-3 featherweight Eduardo Ramirez faced off against the 17-2-0 Isaac Avelar in a scheduled 12 rounder for an interim WBA title. Avelar came on strong in the first and second, but a right sent Avelar to the mat in the third. He bravely got up, but he wasn’t able to hold the determined Ramirez off. The referee wisely stopped the action seconds later.

Image

The Fox card was topped off when the 5-0 Fernando Molina battled the 4-2-1 Ricardo Marquez in a scheduled six rounder.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 43: Jake Paul Headlines & The Boxing World is Disgusted
April 22nd
EP 42: Otto Wallin Interview, Tyson Holyfield Rumors
February 19th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Manny Pacquiao - Errol Spence Is The Latest Big Fight That's Supposedly In The Works
April 26th
Canelo Opens Up On His Brother's Kidnapping, Covid, De La Hoya, and Mayweather
April 28th
Andy Ruiz Jr. Reacts To Deontay Wilder's Workout Video: "We All Have Our Little Struggles But He’s Looking Good"
April 29th
Mike Tyson: "September, I’m Gonna Fight Lennox Lewis”
April 28th
Floyd Mayweather Announces June 6th Logan Paul Fight
April 27th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY