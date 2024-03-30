Oscar Valdez Stops Liam Wilson In Seven

By: Sean Crose

Oscar Valdez is now the WBO interim super featherweight champion of the world. For, last night in Glendale, Arizona, the 33 year old simply got the better of the 28 year old Liam Wilson in a competitive fight. Wilson, 13-2, looked sharp in the first, but the 31-2, Valdez was able to push him back early on. Sure enough, Valdez’ punches were hard and crisp during the first rounds, which indicated things would get rough for Wilson as the fight progressed. A priceless uppercut at the end of the sixth showed just how in control Valdez was at the midpoint of the fight.

Wilson was nothing is not game however. Unfortunately, the Aussie’s gutsy fighting style may have been his downfall. The referee stepped in and stopped the fight at the very end of the seventh, as Wilson was clearly being battered. After the bout, Valdez made it a point to push the benefits of a positive and determined outlook. “In boxing, you might lose,” he said. “In life, you might lose. But you have an obligation to come back strong.” Earlier on, Seniesa Estrada won a unanimous decision victory over Yokasta Valle, making herself the undisputed minimumweight champion of the world.