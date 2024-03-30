Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Oscar Valdez Stops Liam Wilson In Seven

Posted on 03/30/2024

By: Sean Crose

Oscar Valdez is now the WBO interim super featherweight champion of the world. For, last night in Glendale, Arizona, the 33 year old simply got the better of the 28 year old Liam Wilson in a competitive fight. Wilson, 13-2, looked sharp in the first, but the 31-2, Valdez was able to push him back early on. Sure enough, Valdez’ punches were hard and crisp during the first rounds, which indicated things would get rough for Wilson as the fight progressed. A priceless uppercut at the end of the sixth showed just how in control Valdez was at the midpoint of the fight.

Image

Wilson was nothing is not game however. Unfortunately, the Aussie’s gutsy fighting style may have been his downfall. The referee stepped in and stopped the fight at the very end of the seventh, as Wilson was clearly being battered. After the bout, Valdez made it a point to push the benefits of a positive and determined outlook. “In boxing, you might lose,” he said. “In life, you might lose. But you have an obligation to come back strong.” Earlier on,  Seniesa Estrada won a unanimous decision victory over Yokasta Valle, making herself the undisputed minimumweight champion of the world.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending

Sorry. No data so far.


FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2024 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY