Oscar De La Hoya On Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Contract: “Deadline For Me Is Monday”

By: Sean Crose

So it appears that the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia superfight that has reportedly been set for April isn’t really set after all. “I have no contract,” Garcia promoter Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Sunday, “deadline for me is Monday or I’m moving on. #DavisGarcia.” Suffice to say, speculation has been running wild, with some claiming the fight was never going to happen, while others argue that De La Hoya is simply playing negotiation games here. The truth, however, is that a contract has never been signed for a hoped for Davis-Garcia bout. All the talk about the fight being set, while extremely promising, has always rang at least a bit hollow.

Not that the much hoped for bout has fallen through. The truth is that all that may be in play here is the usual boxing politics. Still, the tweet from De La Hoya certainly doesn’t leave fans with a good feeling. For what it’s worth, both Davis and Garcia seem on the surface at least to genuinely want the bout to happen. If they both truly do, then it will happen. And if not – it’s just more bad news for a sport that far too often frustrates its fan base. This time, however the news will be particularly severe, indicating that boxing is no longer an endeavor where the world finds out who the best fighter is.