Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”

By: Hans Themistode

After spending numerous months whipping his 48-year-old body into fighting shape, Oscar De La Hoya was excited about returning to the ring.

The former six-division world champion was set to end his retirement, which spanned over a dozen years, to take on former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort. But after shaking off the cobwebs and wiping the dust off his once elite skills, De La Hoya was left despondent and frustrated as he tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently removed from the card.

De La Hoya would then be hospitalized and endured what he describes as “five days of hell.” Since going through that uncertain period, De La Hoya has bounced back and even flaunted his abs during a recent interview with TMZ.

While the 2014 Hall of Famer was hoping to prove to the boxing world that he was back and better than ever, he was forced to watch from the sidelines as Evander Holyfield stepped in as his replacement. Like most anticipated, the 58-year-old former two-division champion was outclassed on the night as he was stopped in the very first round.

If COVID-19 hadn’t taken De La Hoya by the throat and forced him to observe the festivities from a hospital room, the multiple division titlist believes he would’ve taken care of Belfort quick, fast, and in a hurry.

“I would’ve knocked him out in 30 seconds,” said De La Hoya to TMZ.

Originally, De La Hoya had outlined his exact plans. Had he taken care of business against Belfort, the 48-year-old would’ve scheduled another come-back fight. Provided he was victorious the second time around as well, De La Hoya planned on calling out long-time rival, Floyd Mayweather.

The two famously fought in May of 2007, with Mayweather eking out a close split decision win. All along, De La Hoya believes he’d done more than enough to earn the victory.

Be that as it may, De La Hoya was hoping that he could ease his way back to the ring before facing Mayweather once more. But, with his plans taking an unexpected turn, De La Hoya is now singing another tune. Instead of working his way back into a rhythm, the former six-division titlist would now rather go straight to the main event.

“I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million dollars. Let’s go.”

Although Mayweather has shown over the years a willingness to step inside the ring to take part in several exhibitions, the 2021 Hall of Famer hung up his gloves for good in 2017, following a 10th round stoppage win over UFC star, Conor McGregor.

Mayweather may have teased making several comebacks over the years, he seemingly closed that chapter of his life for good.

“I’m not coming back to the sport of boxing,” said Mayweather following his exhibition against Logan Paul. “Absolutely not.”