Oscar De La Hoya: “I Think [Jermall] Charlo Earned His Way To Canelo”

By: Hans Themistode

Over the past several years, Jermall Charlo has beseeched Canelo Alvarez to face him in the ring. Yet, despite his urgent pleas, the Mexican star has often looked past him.

Though Charlo has enjoyed a widely successful career, including two world title runs and a growing tendency for scoring concussive knockouts, some in the boxing world have been under the impression that the Houston native has yet to prove himself worthy for a shot at Alvarez.

In 2018, following three triumphant title defenses at 154 pounds, Charlo opted to make the move six pounds north. Shortly after the pernicious puncher officially landed at 160 pounds, he was crowned the WBC interim titlist following a second-round stoppage win over Hugo Centeno Jr. Soon after, Charlo was then moved up to full titleholder with Alvarez, who held said title, being elevated to “Franchise Champion.”

Much like his title reign at 154 pounds, Charlo has mostly blown through the competition. As a result, not only has longtime promoter Oscar De La Hoya taken notice but more importantly, he believes Charlo has earned his stripes.

“I think Charlo just now earned his way to Canelo, like just now,” said De La Hoya to K.O. Artist Sports during a recent interview. “Charlo is one of those late bloomers. He’s a great champion. There’s fighters that kind of gain notoriety later in their careers. You have to really establish yourself. Right now is the perfect time to make that fight.”

As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN, Alvarez is currently locked in intense negotiations with team Charlo. The plan appears to have Alvarez defend his undisputed super middleweight throne against the Houston product on Cinco De Mayo weekend.

Although Charlo currently campaigns one weight class lower, he has stated on countless occasions that if he were able to secure a showdown against Alvarez, he would be willing to move up in weight to challenge the pound-for-pound star.

If negotiations continue to go smoothly, Charlo could very well land the one bout he’s craved for years.