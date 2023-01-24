Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Oleksandr Usyk To Tyson Fury: “I’m Ready To Box You Even Without Any Prize Money!”

Posted on 01/24/2023

By: Sean Crose

With the fight world waiting on a match between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk, Fury has taken pains to get inside Usyk’s head – much the way he did with Usyk’s fellow Ukrainian, Wladimir Klitschko, before their 2015 showdown. Usyk, however, is not Klitschko. Rather than simply pretending to brush Fury off, Usyk has decided to rise to the occasion and meet Fury on his own turf. Referring to the supersized Fury as “Belly,” Usyk has taken to mocking the fighter known as “The Gypsy King” on social media. On Tuesday, however, things took a different turn.

“Fury,” Usyk wrote, “you talk about greatness in Boxing. At the same time you say ‘give me a lot of money.’ Greatness in Boxing is not determined by money, greatness comes from a victorious path.” Ouch. But the undefeated Usyk wasn’t done yet. “You say that I avoid you, although I never have, and in fact I’ve even come to you. I’m ready to box you even without any prize money!” A bold statement, no doubt, one that might well be true – not that Usyk and Fury won’t be well paid if/when their expected match comes to fruition.

With that in mind, Usyk’s post indicates that there may be some friction in contract negotiations between his team and team Fury. The word around the campfire is the bout is very nearly a done deal, so it might not be wise to look too deeply into Usyk’s statement. In boxing – especially contemporary boxing – however, one can never be too sure. Needless to say, there’s little doubt Fury will respond in kind to Usyk’s post one way or another. Here, after all, is a guy who enjoys sparring outside the ring as well as inside it. And he may have found his perfect sparring partner in Usyk.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Oleksandr Usyk Addresses Russia In Video: "What Hitler Didn’t Do, Your President Continues To Do"
January 19th
Tim Bradley On Gervonta Davis: "He's A Piece Of S--T"
January 15th
Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Set For March
January 19th
Oscar Da La Hoya And Ryan Garcia Indicate A Gervonta Davis Fight Contract Has Been Received
January 17th
Oleksandr Usyk To Tyson Fury: "I'm Ready To Box You Even Without Any Prize Money!"
January 24th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend