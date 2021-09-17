Listen Now:  
Mikey Garcia Returns On October 16th To Face Sandor Martin

Posted on 09/17/2021

By: Sean Crose

He’s held titles in four different weight divisions. He’s also spends considerable periods of time outside the ring. Now, Mikey Garcia is set to return to action this October 16th, in his first fight since the winter of 2020. Time away from the ring aside, no one can say Garcia hasn’t accomplished a lot – or feared challenging himself. His is a record of very good – sometimes great – competition. Garcia’s ring foe this time, however, is the widely unknown Sandor Martin. Boasting a record of 38-2, the 28 year old Spaniard is most likely being sent in as a tune up opponent for his more decorated foe. Boxing, however, is a sport where anything can happen, so one can’t be too sure how this one will turn out.

Garcia has been an interesting topic for fight fans. He’s said to only see boxing as a way to make money and not much else, yet he doesn’t take many soft touches. It’s hard to argue the man only fights to cash checks when there’s names like Errol Spence, Adrien Broner, Jessee Vargas and Robert Easter on his resume. Garcia was also very interested in facing Manny Pacquiao, pre the Filipino icon’s recent defeat at the gloved fists of Yordenis Ugas. There was also talk of a fight with notable Regis Prograis before the bout with Martin was announced. None of that stands as evidence the man takes boxing lightly.

Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

“I’m very excited to get back in the ring and give my fans another night to remember,” Garcia said in a press release announcing the bout which will go down at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone on October 16 in Fresno – it’s going to be a great night of boxing.” Martin, of course, sees this as chance of a lifetime. “I’m so excited for this opportunity,” he said. “The sport of boxing brings me the chance to change my life. There will be a before and after for everyone in this fight.”

Garcia’s last bout was a unanimous decision win over Jesse Vargas in February of 2020. Martin’s was last seen in the ring in March when he earned a unanimous decision over Kay Prospere. The 40-1 Garcia will no doubt be a heavy favorite walking in next month. The Garcia-Martin bout will be the main event of a three fight card broadcast on the DAZN streaming service.

