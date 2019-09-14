Mayweather Working On “Mayweather-Pacquiao Exhibition” In Japan

By: Sean Crose

“What I’m working on right now is the Mayweather-Pacquiao exhibition right here in Tokyo, Japan. Stay tuned.” These words, which come out of the mouth of one Floyd Mayweather Jr, can be seen and heard on an Instagram post Mayweather put up early Saturday. “Mayweather vs. Pacquiao exhibition Tokyo Japan coming soon,” reads the caption under the post. “Betrnk.com #TMT Japan.”



Photo Credit: @floydmayweather Twitter Account

This is the first the world – the vast majority of it, at least – has heard of such a bout. The last time Mayweather was in the ring was in Japan last New Years Eve, where he thoroughly dominated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a lopsided, ridiculous affair. In fact, the last time Mayweather battled a legitimately qualified boxer was back in 2015 when he bested Andre Berto in one sided fashion.

Since then, Mayweather has made easy work of Nasukawa and stopped UFC star Conor McGregor in an epic 2017 novelty bout. Pacquiao is essentially the last boxer Mayweather fought who anyone gave much of a chance to – and that was back in the spring of 2015. Throughout the following months and years, however, there’s been much talk of a rematch.

Pacquiao has stayed active since Mayweather bested him by decision in their first (and, up until now, only) fight. In fact, the last time the Filipino icon was in the ring, he dominated the younger Keith Thurman Jr in highly impressive fashion. That fight was just this past summer, and it showed the world jut how good the forty year old Pacquiao still is in the ring. Thurman, after all, was a top welterweight and WBA titlist.

Mayweather is a man who loves attention, though. He may be past forty and past his prime, but he keeps in the public eye with Instagram posts of his lavish lifestyle. Mayweather is also, without question, one of the most rightfully acclaimed individuals to ever slip on a pair of gloves, his ring performances a study in mastery. When Mayweather speaks of entering the ring in any scenario, people listen.

As of this writing, Pacquiao has yet to respond to or comment on Mayweather’s post. He’s always wanted a second shot at Mayweather, though it will be interesting to learn his thoughts on an exhibition bout rather than a rematch that would officially go down in the professional record books. Mayweather didn’t offer details of the exhibition bout, should it occur. As he indicates in his Instagram post, however, more news is forthcoming.