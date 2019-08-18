Mayweather Video Has Rumors Of Second Pacquiao Fight Swirling

By: Sean Crose

“It’s an honor to come to Saudi Arabia to sit down and talk with your guys about the Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch,” Floyd Mayweather says to the camera in a video that’s been making the rounds and stirring the pot online. “Saudi Arabia,” he continues, “Floyd Money Mayweather. I’m on my way.” Although it’s not clear when the video was made or if Mayweather is even being serious, such stories have a way of shaking up the fight world – and with good reason. The original Mayweather-Paquiao fight in 2015 may have bored people to tears, but it made a phenomenal sum of money. So lucrative was the Mayweather-Pacquiao showdown that even the insanely hyped novelty bout between Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor two years later couldn’t best its financial record.

Most analysts feel that the first match between Mayweather and Filipino Icon Pacquiao occurred far later than it should have – 2010 seems to be the year most wish both men had met in the ring. Although the fight probably made more money in 2015 than it likely would have five years earlier, the sentiment is that each fighter, and particularly Pacquiao, was past his best when they finally did get it on. To make matters worse, Mayweather won the bout in dominant fashion by being his usual defensive minded self. In other words, the match, when it finally did occur, proved to be no Hagler-Hearns.

Still, there has been talk of a rematch on and off since the first fight went down. Mayweather seems to be a man who craves the spotlight. Although he hasn’t fought since last January, when he engaged in a completely one sided exhibition bout in Japan, the money and press that would come from a second Pacquiao bout might pique Mayweather’s interest. While a rematch would be nowhere near as popular as the first bout was, there’s no doubt Mayweather-Pacquiao II would bring down an impressive sum of money. Pacquiao, on the other hand, is openly willing and eager to engage in a second fight with Mayweather.

As things stand, all sorts of reports are making the rounds at the moment. Some argue negotiations are in progress. Others argue that the footage of Mayweather is older and no longer relevant. And while the truth will obviously come in time, there’s little doubt that talk of a second fight continues to have the ability to draw a lot of attention. For the time being, however, Mayweather has not officially come out of retirement. Furthermore, Pacquiao is enjoying a career resurgence after besting WBA champ Keith Thurman earlier this summer.