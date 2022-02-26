Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Martinez Dethrones Ancajas, Wins IBF Super Flyweight Title In High Octane Affair

Posted on 02/26/2022

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returned to the Showtime airwaves Saturday night as the cable network aired a card live from the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas featuring Chris “PrimeTime” Colbert versus Hector Garcia. First, however, the IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, 33-1-2,  took on the undefeated, 13-0, Fernando Martinez in a scheduled 12 rounder.

The challenger Martinez employed an effective jab and left hook in the first. Martinez continued to try to assert himself in the second. The third round saw the champion trading blows with Martinez in a firefight. Ancajas landed hard and clean in the fourth, effectively taking the tempo of the bout away from Martinez. By the fifth, Martinez had upped his ferocity, swinging and landing furiously on his man. Still Ancajas returned fire well later in the round.

The sixth was an all out war, with the combatants trading leather at a ferocious pace. Martinez’ glove touched the canvas at one point, though the referee ruled it a slip. Martinez chopped away at the body in the seventh. Both men fought hard in the eighth, though Martinez’ relentless output may have edged it in his favor. By the ninth it seemed that Martinez’ shots might (“might” being the operative word here) be starting to take their toll on the defending champion.

Things were ugly in the tenth, as it began to be worth wondering how many clean head shots Ancajas could take. Yet the man kept fighting away in defense of his title. It was some kind of fight. The fighters blazed away at each other in the eleventh. The twelfth and final round was nothing short of an extraordinary, extremely fast paced fist fight, leaving little doubt that the entire contest would stay in the collective memory of fans. Ultimately, Martinez walked away with the decision win, as well as the IBF belt.

Whatever each man was paid for the bout simply wasn’t enough.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 53: Women Boxing, Fighter Pay, 3 Min rounds, & boxing politics
February 11th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Vitali Klitschko Shown Fully Engaged In Military Defense Of Ukraine
February 25th
Gennadiy Golovkin: “I Know Canelo As A Fighter, I Have The Keys To Open Him Up”
February 20th
Kell Brook Puts A Violent End To Rivalry With Amir Khan, Stops Him In Six
February 19th
Oscar De La Hoya Gives His Take On Canelo's Current Fight Offers: “I Would Choose Charlo And Benavidez, They're The Real Threats”
February 23rd
Shakur Stevenson: “Bud Is The Best Fighter In Boxing, If Canelo Was At His Weight, Bud Would Beat Canelo”
February 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend