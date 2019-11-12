Marcos Maidana Makes His Return To The Ring

By: Hans Themistode

It’s been a long time since anyone has seen former two division world champion Marcos Maidana. Five years to be exact.

Maidana had a very successful career that spanned a little over a decade. He’s shared the ring with some of the best fighters of his generation and also picked up some big wins along the way.

In 2009, he knocked out former champion Victor Ortiz to win the vacant WBA Super Lightweight title. He followed that up with impressive wins against DeMarcus Corley and Erik Morales. He did lose his fair share of fights as well as he was beaten by both Devon Alexander and Amir Khan in competitive contest.

Still, Maidana’s resume is littered with great wins. Who could forget his wars against Josesito Lopez and Jesus Soto Karass? Those fights will always be remembered.

No matter how many notable victories he has picked up, none will compare to the 2013 beating he dished out to the then undefeated and flamboyant Adrien Broner, handing him his first defeat. Maidana picked up even more notoriety as he took on all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr in back to back contest in 2014. Maidana lost both encounters and subsequently has not been seen in the ring since.

Maidana was rumored to have become a very rich man in fighting Mayweather. So much so, that he no longer needed boxing in order to support his family.

Earlier in 2019, Maidana reportedly signed a deal with Premier Boxing Champions and was scheduled to make a ring return. However, those plans were scrapped due to a combination of issues.

Maidana was never heard from again until recently. He will reportedly end his five year retirement and return to the ring. His return has been penciled in for April of 2020 against 46 year old Heavyweight kickboxer Jorge Cali.

Yes, you read that right. Maidana will be taking on a kickboxer, but the bout will be contested under boxing rules. More shockingly, is the weight in which this bout will take place. It hasn’t been quite clear but Maidana could return to the boxing ring somewhere near the Cruiserweight division. Remember, Maidana fought at Super Lightweight and Welterweight for his entire career. Making his return at nearly 60 pounds over his original fighting weight class is an eye opener.

As for what exactly made this contest become a reality is a simple one. The two have been sending videos and messages to antagonize each other. Now, they officially made the fight a reality.

Cali is excited to be sharing the ring with someone the caliber of Maidana, and although he might be at a disadvantage because of the rules of this bout, he is confident of the outcome.

“It is clear that I am at a disadvantage in this because it will be under the rules of boxing,” said Cali. “But in my career fighting with an athlete of Maidana’s status motivates me. It drives me to train and be in the best shape possible.”

On the official Twitter account of Maidana Promotions, they posted a video highlighting the event.

At this present moment, it is unknown whether or not this will be a one off for Maidana or if he will officially return to the ring for good. A press conference in mid November has been scheduled for Maidana and Cali to announce their bout.

It is strange that Maidana has chosen to make his return to boxing in this fashion. Both as a much larger fighter and against such an obscure opponent. However, Maidana has always possessed a fan friendly style, so his return to the ring will provide plenty of fireworks for as long as it lasts.