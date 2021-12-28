Logan Paul: “What Do You Want From Jake Paul? He Proved You Wrong, He’s Literally The Best”

By: Hans Themistode

There’s an ambivalence about Jake Paul.

From the moment the 24-year-old traded in his social media antics for boxing gloves, the sport has been mostly reluctant to grant him any respect. Yet, according to his equally as famous brother, Logan Paul, Jake should be revered.

After scoring knockout victories over social media star Ali Eson Gib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, Jake Paul listened carefully as many were urging him to face fighters with striking experience. To somewhat placate their wishes, Paul stepped into the ring against Ben Askren. While many were expecting a more arduous matchup, Paul made it look incredibly easy, scoring a first-round knockout win.

For an encore, Paul recently closed the rivalry on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Following a close split decision victory over Woodley in late August, Paul emphatically proved that he was the all-around better striker, registering a knockout of the year contender in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 18th.

Despite the win, Logan Paul is slowly becoming acrimonious as many are still not fully convinced on his younger brother as a full-fledged boxer. However, regardless of their dubious words, Logan Paul believes everyone should put a sock in it.

“He’s 10 out of 10,” said Logan Paul during an interview with The Schmo. “He’s literally the best. There’s no more opposition to this shit, there’s no more questions. What do you want from Jake Paul? He’s done it. He proved you wrong time and time and time and time again, like shut up.”

With Jake Paul dedicating most of his time and effort over the past few years to the sport of boxing, the 24-year-old admitted that following his second win over Woodley, he fully intends on taking a long and much-needed break.

In the mind of Logan, his younger sibling has earned both time off and the respect of his peers. With Logan standing firmly in the corner of Jake for every single one of his victories, his eyes swell up in pride as he took the time to reflect on his younger brother’s sudden rise in boxing.

“As an older brother, I’m so f*cking happy for him. To see my little bro achieve everything he ever wanted and more in the most grand fashion, life is great.”