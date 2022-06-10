Listen Now:  
Kyoguchi Retains WBA Light Flyweight Belt In Bloody Affair With Bermudez

Posted on 06/10/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 14-3-2 Esteban Bermudez battled the 15-0 Hiroto Kyoguchi in Guadalajara Friday evening for Kyoguchi’s WBA super world light flyweight title. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds and was broadcast live by the DAZN streaming service. Bermudez tried to get through Kyoguchi’s high guard in the first. Bermudez fought hard, but Kyoguchi landed the more effective punches in the second. Kyoguchi continued to bang away in the third. The punches were having an impact, too. It was worth wondering how long Bermudez could last. The round was stopped by the referee with seconds left so that the ring doctor could take a look at Bermudez’ battered face.

The fight was allowed to continue, and Bermudez survived the round.  Kyoguchi, however, was simply proving to be a vastly superior fighter. Throwing clean, hard shots from terrifically balanced footwork, the Japanese titlist was certainly in impressive form. Bermudez, however, continued to fight gamely on. Each man ground away in the fourth, all heart and guts. These were definitely two warriors. A point was taken from Kyoguchi in the fifth thanks to a butt of heads. It was an unfortunate turn of events, as Bermudez was showing incredibly resilience as the fight wore on.

Both fighters resumed thudding away at each other in the sixth. The doctor took another look at Bermudez’ cuts. Bermudez was allowed to continue but was dropped in the seventh. Still, the referee ruled that Kyoguchi had landed behind the head. Therefore, the knockdown wasn’t counted and Kyoguchi was deducted another point. Kyoguchi took to beating his opponent senseless at the beginning of the eighth, though, and the referee wisely stopped the fight.

