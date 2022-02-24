Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko On Personally Fighting Russian Army: “I Don’t Have A Choice. I Have To Do That”

By: Sean Crose

Former WBC heavyweight titlist and current mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko spoke with Good Morning Britain on Thursday regarding Russia’s invasion of his Ukrainian homeland

“It’s already bloody war,” he stated plainly mere hours after the Russian military, led by President Wladimir Putin, had unleashed an assault on Ukraine that rocked the world with its size and aggressiveness.

The Mayor of Kyiv @Vitaliy_Klychko tells @richardgaisford that it is 'already a bloody war' and he is prepared to fight for his country. pic.twitter.com/KvoGP5f92C — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2022

When asked outright if he was willing to take up arms himself, the former heavyweight great was direct in his response.

“I don’t have a choice,” he said. “I have to do that.”

“You would fight?” asked Richard Gaiford, who was conducting the interview.

“I will be fighting,” Klitschko responded.

Gairford then asked how Kltischko and others expected to defeat the Russian army.

“We right now have civil defense,” Klitschko replied. He also claimed that “a lot of people right now,” have weapons and are ready to defend their homeland.

“Do you believe that they can do that?” asked Gairford.

“I believe,” said Klitschko after a momentary pause. “I believe in Ukraine. I believe in my country. I believe in my people.”