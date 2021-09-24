Joshua Weighs In At 240 – Usyk At 221

By: Sean Crose

Now all that’s left to do is fight. Both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk weighed in today in England on the eve of their heavyweight title bout tomorrow. Needless to say, both men made weight – which is an easy thing to do, as there’s no weight limit in the heavyweight division. All you pretty much have to be is over two hundred pounds, a relatively easy task for a professional athlete over six feet tall. Still, an official weigh in is necessary for the records of a professional fight. And Joshua-Usyk is a professional fight of high order.

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles, weighted in at 240 pounds, fitting for his considerable height. The shorter Usyk on the other hand, weighted in at 221 pounds. This is notable due to the fact that Usyk himself is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion. Trusting in his skill set, he’s moving up in weight to take a good portion of the heavyweight crown in an age of supersized heavyweights.