Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

John Ryder: “I’m Not Here For A Holiday”

Posted on 03/17/2023

By: Sean Crose

“It’s a great opportunity that has not been gifted,” John Ryder said at Thursday’s press conference to kickoff the promotion of his May battle with the one and only Canelo Alvarez. “I’ve worked hard at this for years. Like you said, I’ve suffered the highs, the lows, the bottom of the barrel, really. I’d like to take time to thank you, Saul and Eddie, for making this fight happen. Charlie, for working tirelessly back and forth with you to get the deal done. And three, it’s right what (was) said about my trainer Tony Sims, he can’t be here because of the schedule. 

Picture: Matchroom

Ryder may be Canelo’s mandatory, but the Englishmen isn’t one of the sport’s bigger names – though he’ll certainly become one if he bests the future Hall of Famer in Canelo’s native Mexico this spring. “I’m not here for a holiday,” he said, “and I wouldn’t bring the team with me, have the team around me that I have if I didn’t believe I could win. I’m going, leaving no stone unturned, putting everything in this camp and truly believe I can come away victorious on May 6.”

Although there has been some unwarranted criticism regarding Ryder being Canelo’s latest opponent, promoter Eddie Hearn made it a point at the press conference describe Ryder as “someone that we’ve worked with for over a decade. He’s paid his dues in the sport. He’s had his ups and his downs and now he’s on a big up. Victories over Danny Jacobs and Zach Parker made him the mandatory challenger, the interim world champion, and someone that will come to Guadalajara with every intention to win. With a big heart, with lots of strength, and a chance to make history for Great Britain and become the Undisputed Super-Middleweight champion of the world.”


“But in front of him,” Hearn added, “the biggest star in the sport of boxing, Saul Canelo Alvarez.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Oscar De La Hoya: It Seems Canelo Is "Regressing In Terms Of Picking Opponents"
March 15th
Gervonta Davis Apologizes For Showing Up Late To Press Conference. "That Was Very Unprofessional Of Me"
March 8th
Canelo Alvarez: "I’m Not At My Best But I’m Very Motivated"
March 17th
Oleksandr Usyk's Promoter On Tyson Fury: "Our Impression Is That He Doesn't Want To Fight"
March 14th
Oleksander Usyk Tells Tyson Fury To "Stop Whining and Ducking" As Negotiations Drag On
March 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend