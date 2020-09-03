Jermell Charlo: “I’m Dangerous.”

By: Sean Crose

“We have absolutely nothing to lose,” Jeison Rosaio’s trainer, Luis Perez said in the leadup to Rosario’s fight last January with Julian “J Rock” Williams. That was probably true. Now, however, by virtue of a stunning win over Williams last winter, Rosario will be walking into the ring in a few weeks with the WBA, IBF, and WBO junior middleweight title belts around his waist. And his opponent will be none other than former titlist Jermell Charlo, who in his last fight knocked out Tony Harrison, the only man to ever beat him in the ring. In short, team Rosario has everything to lose this time around. Not that they’re worried.

“It’s going to be a great war,” the 20-1-1 fighter claimed during a virtual press conference earlier this week. “I’m dedicated, decided, motivated for this fight.” Pleased with his preparation, Rosario noted that his ambition didn’t die when he became a holder of three belts. “The training has also been going great,” he said. “I’m more hungry than when I acquired the title.” Still, the twenty-five year old is obviously pleased with where he is in his career. “I thank God,” he said, “for the opportunity to fight all these great fighters that I’m fighting now.”

Having previously bounced back from his only ring loss, Charlo made it clear during the conference he was ready to keep moving forward by taking Rosario’s belts. “I’m stronger, I’m faster than I’ve ever been,” said the 33-1 Houston based fighter. “I never really got out of shape.” Although he credited Rosario with an impressive title win, the thirty year old Charlo also exuded a large degree of confidence during ht proceedings. “Congratulations to Rosario for fighting J Rock and getting the chance,” he said, before adding: “I’m more ready for this fight than I’ve ever been.”

Although neither man has fought in quite some time due to Covid-19, Charlo claimed he made the most of his down time. “I got a chance to dig down inside,” he said. “I’m dangerous.” Having made the most of his time out of the ring, Charlo exuded an eagerness to once again prove himself. “I’m a smart guy. I do my homework,” he claimed. “I’m excited to go twelve rounds.” As for the publicity he receives as one half of boxing’s Charlo twins, the fighter claimed concerns over such matters were now behind him. “As I mature as a man,” he said, “I don’t care what the media people think.”

Charlo will face off against Rosario as part of a pay per view card on September 26th, which will also feature Jermall Charlo battling Sergiy Derevyenchenko. The bouts will be presented by PBC and Showtime, and will be aired live from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.