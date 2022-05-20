Jean Pascal Vs. Fanlong Meng Undercard Results: Michael Dutchover Ekes Out Split Decision Over Clarence Booth

Clarence Booth had grown sick and tired of the up and down performances followed by lackluster results. In 2017, after going 1-2, the Florida native took what he believed was a well-needed break. After re-energizing his batteries, Booth reeled off numerous pristine performances. That trend, however, would end earlier tonight.

From Whitesands Events Center, in Plant City Florida, Michael Dutchover dazzled the crowd. With Booth’s hometown fans standing firmly behind him, he attempted to turn his fortunes around as they engaged in an all-out war.

Dutchover, to his credit, continued to find success. As a result, Booth reacted desperately, winging looping shots that failed to land on their mark. Dutchover’s overall boxing ability and iron clad chin, proved to be enough as he eked out the split decision victory.