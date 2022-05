Jusiyah Shirley (5-0, 4 KOs) refused to allow his hometown fans leave Whitesands Events Center without receiving major bang for their buck. Following four consecutive knockout wins to begin his career, Shirley was unable to secure his fifth straight against journeymen Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro (12-13-2, 8 KOs). He did, however, punish his man, resulting in a lopsided unanimous decision victory.