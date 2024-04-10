Jaron “Boots” Ennis Signs With Matchroom

By: Sean Crose

“Wow – What a signing!” says Matchroom honcho Eddie Hearn now that IBF welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis has signed with his promotional outlet. “I’ve watched this young man for many years, and I always believed he would become a pound-for-pound great, and I have no doubt he is already the greatest fighter in the division. To win the race to sign Jaron is a massive coup for Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.” Sure enough, the 31-0 Ennis is rightfully seen as representing the future of the sport. “Holding the IBF title,” Hearn continues, “in one of boxing’s glamour divisions places Jaron front and center for some of the biggest fights out there in the sport, and we plan to deliver them for him.”

Of course Ennis would love to face the likes of Terence Crawford, or Errol Spence, but big names are hard to find in contemporary boxing if you’re a high caliber fighter who isn’t a big name yourself yet. Hearn, however, makes it clear that Ennis is now in the right hands. “Jaron has everything needed to become a household name,” says Hearn, “both in the sport and in the sporting hotbed of his Philadelphia hometown, where we are committed to building him. Fight fans can get excited for his return in the summer as he looks to hunt down the biggest fights that will elevate him to the pound-for-pound list.”

The truth is that Ennis has been in need of this kind of multi-fight contract for some time. As Hearn says, he hasn’t fought since last summer. Having a powerhouse promotional outlet behind him can frankly provide him access to fights and opportunities he might not otherwise receive. “I’m excited for this partnership with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom and DAZN,” Ennis says. “I can’t wait to continue making my mark and becoming undisputed world champion. I’ve been out of the ring for a year, and I cannot wait to get back in and do what I do best; entertain the fans and put on clinics. There are blockbuster fights on the horizon for me, and I am ready to deliver them.”

While being good news for Ennis, the partnership with Matchroom may be good news for fans, as well. Seeing a talent like Ennis marginalized is frustrating not only for the fighter, but also for those who want to see that fighter engage in quality matchups

*Images: Matchroom