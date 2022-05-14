Jaron “Boots” Ennis Demolishes Custio Clayton In Two

By: Sean Crose

Jaron “Boots” Ennis returned to the ring Saturday night to face Custio Clayton on the undercard of the highly anticipated Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano rematch. The 24 year old Philly native Ennis had been a virtual knockout machine walking in, having won all but two of his 28 previous bouts by KO. Yet, like Ennis, Canada’s Clayton entered the ring undefeated, boasting a record of 19-0-1. He also had shown some power of his own, stopping 12 of his opponents within the distance. The Ennis-Clayton bout was scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.

Ennis started the first firing off his long jab. He then switched to southpaw and started landing power shots. The second saw the Philadelphia fighter throwing to the body behind the jab. A thunderous right put Clayton down before the end of the round. Clayton bravely beat the count, but the referee wisely stopped the fight.