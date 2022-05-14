Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Jaron “Boots” Ennis Demolishes Custio Clayton In Two

Posted on 05/14/2022

By: Sean Crose

Jaron “Boots” Ennis returned to the ring Saturday night to face Custio Clayton on the undercard of the highly anticipated Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano rematch. The 24 year old Philly native Ennis had been a virtual knockout machine walking in, having won all but two of his 28 previous bouts by KO. Yet, like Ennis, Canada’s Clayton entered the ring undefeated, boasting a record of 19-0-1. He also had shown some power of his own, stopping 12 of his opponents within the distance. The Ennis-Clayton bout was scheduled for 12 rounds at welterweight.

Ennis started the first firing off his long jab. He then switched to southpaw and started landing power shots. The second saw the Philadelphia fighter throwing to the body behind the jab. A thunderous right put Clayton down before the end of the round. Clayton bravely beat the count, but the referee wisely stopped the fight.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Canelo Alvarez' Saturday Ring Walk Suggested Things Were Not Business As Usual
May 8th
Terence Crawford On His Pound For Pound Placement Following Canelo Alvarez's Recent Defeat: “We Know Who #1 Is Now”
May 9th
It's Time For Gennadiy Golovkin To Move On
May 11th
Eddy Reynoso Eyeing Canelo Vs. Bivol Sequel: “There’s No Doubt That We Want That Rematch, We Didn't Lose The Fight”
May 8th
Klitschko Brothers Object to Dimitry Bivol vs Canelo Matchup; Bivol Says "It's Sad" They Have Become Politicians. Plus: Will Tyson Fury Show in Vegas?
May 6th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend