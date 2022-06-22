Listen Now:  
Jake Paul Rages At Tommy Fury…Fury Responds In Kind

Posted on 06/22/2022

By: Sean Crose

“I wake up this morning,” Jake Paul states on a social media post, “to another text from my manager saying that Tommy Fury is pulling out of the fight.” Fury, brother of heavyweight kingpin Tyson Fury, has been expected to throw down with Paul in the coming weeks at Madison Square Garden as the main event of a Showtime pay per view card. According to Paul at least, the fight might not happen. “We’re scheduled to have a press conference next week in New York,” Paul adds. The 5-0 Paul doesn’t have much ring experience, but he’s proven to be a serious and dedicated fighter, one who has considerable knockout power.

Fury, who at 8-0 is known mainly as Tyson’s younger brother, has (according to Paul) argued that he won’t face Paul because his father – whose on his team – can’t come to America for legal reasons. “Tommy,” says Paul, “your dad has been banned from the United States for fifteen years.” The outspoken cruiserweight then goes on to make an offer. “I will agree to not have my team around me during the fight week,” he says. “I will agree to not fight with my coaches in my corner.”

Paul references lightweight titlist’s Devin Haney’s willingness to go it alone to Australia to face George Kambosos for Kambosos’ belt. “Real boxers,” says Paul, “they make fights fucking happen.” Paul goes on to rant about how Fury is harming his (Fury’s) own career. “This is the biggest opportunity of your fucking life,” Paul says, “and your fumbling the fucking back once again, and I can’t believe how stupid you are. Fucking idiot.”

Paul captioned the video with the following: “Tommy Fury and boxers like him are the reason this sport started to die. Tommy, you have 24 hours to fix this.” Needless to say, Fury has indeed responded with a post of his own. “The fight is on,” he states.” August 6th. Forget a team or any other bullshit. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas. Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk – who needs who.”

Of course it’s worth wondering if this is all much ado about nothing. Paul is nothing if not a masterful self promoter and Fury’s older brother, Tyson, is nothing short of a masterful self promoter in his own right. Although this clearly wouldn’t be a championship level match, it would be interesting to see how Paul-Fury would go down. Here’s hoping it actually does.

