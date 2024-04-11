Jake Paul On Mike Tyson: “I Think He’s Underestimating Me.”

By: Sean Crose

“I think he’s underestimating me,” Jake Paul told Fox News’ Jesse Watters Wednesday night.” Paul was referring to the legendary Mike Tyson, of course, the former heavyweight great he’s to do battle with July 20th in Texas. Although this can be seen as the ultimate novelty fight, both Paul and Tyson appear to be taking preparations seriously. “It’s a heavyweight fight so he’s the bigger man,” said Paul, “but I’m the faster man…It’s a really interesting matchup.” Indeed, “interesting” may be the perfect word to describe Tyson-Paul. The matchup is so interesting. in fact, that it’s set to bring down a mint, as curiosity seems to be stretching beyond boxing’s usual fan base, and into the general public at large.

Although he’s a showman by nature, it was clear in the interview that the 27 year old Paul respects the 57 year old Tyson. “He looks like a beast,” Paul said admiringly. “He’s a dog. He’s Iron Mike Tyson, but I believe I have what it takes to beat him.” Still, Paul was willing to admit that the fight wouldn’t be easy. “It’s going to be tough,” Paul said. “He’s the bigger man, so he’s going to be getting inside.” This is likely very true, yet Paul and his team seem to have a plan. “I believe that I have the faster feet and the faster hands,” said Paul, “and I’m going to be working angles.”

From the sounds of it, Paul might be preparing for an repeat of Clay-Liston 1, where the younger fighter, who was on the eve of changing his name to Muhammad Ali, outboxed and outmoved the aging lion Liston. Tyson at his best was faster than Liston, though. At his best, Tyson also employed a top notch defense. Clay was able to beat Liston largely because Liston couldn’t land on him. If Tyson can’t land on Paul, the night will belong to the brash online influencer. Yet all it takes is for Tyson, even a Tyson in his 50’s, to have one or two brief moments of contact. That’s it. Lights out. It pays to remember the old adage in boxing – the last thing to go on a boxer is a boxer’s power.

Menacing as Tyson can be, Paul took a moment to joke with Watters about the upcoming fight. “He can’t bite my ear off if I knock his teeth out,” he said of Tyson. Paul then had a direct message for a certain former – and perhaps future – president. “Trump,” he said, “if you’re watching this, this is an invite (to the fight).”