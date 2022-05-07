Jake Paul Apathetic Towards Dmitry Bivol Vs. Canelo Alvarez: “No One Wants To See That Fight”

By: Hans Themistode

An unprecedented amount of Canelo Alvarez fans have swarmed the Las Vegas, area. The reason for their presence is a simple one, as Alvarez is set to return to the ring later on tonight to take on WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol.

But while Alvarez’s undying supporters have come out in full force, Jake Paul is of the belief that the pound-for-pound star’s upcoming trek to the ring will be a box office failure.

“Dmitry Bivol?” Questioned Paul. “No one wants to see that fight.”

Regardless of Paul being apathetic toward Bivol’s upcoming showdown against Alvarez, the Russian native believes he has what it takes to solve one of boxing’s most bemusing puzzles.

After failing to enter the ring for the entirety of his 2020 calendar year, Bivol bounced back nicely in 2021. Up first for the light heavyweight titlist, was a tougher than expected test against Craig Richards. While he would ultimately go on to pick up the unanimous decision victory, Richards fought Bivol on mostly even terms.

At the tail end of Bivol’s year, he looked remarkably better against Umar Salamov, as he scored the lopsided unanimous decision win. With the 31-year-old producing a spotless record through 19 professional bouts, Paul shrugs his shoulders as he downplays the overall drawing power of the Russian native.

Ultimately, Paul is of the belief that Alvarez has two well-known and more distinguished fighters who are more worthy of his time in the ring.

“Fight (David) Benavidez, quit ducking Benavidez, quit ducking (Jermall) Charlo.”

As Paul eludes to, both Benavidez and Charlo were offered to Alvarez as part of a two-fight deal made by Premier Boxing Champions Al Haymon. Benavidez, and Charlo for that matter, have urged the pound-for-pound star to face them inside the ring. But, despite their constant callouts and regardless of Paul’s chastisement, Alvarez opted against facing either foe.

Although initially apoplectic by his decision, both Charlo and Benavidez have moved on.

In the case of Benavidez, the former two-time super middleweight champion will square off against David Lemieux on May 21st, with the winner being awarded the WBC interim crown. As for Charlo, while he has stated on numerous occasions that he would eagerly and swiftly acquiesce to Alvarez’s weight demands and face him at 168 pounds, for now, he’ll remain in the middleweight division where he’ll attempt to defend his prized WBC title against Maciej Sulecki on June 18th.