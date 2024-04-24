Is The Terence Crawford-Israil Madrimov Card A Game Changer For. U.S. Boxing?

By: Sean Crose

Saudi Arabia’s Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh has become a top figure in the world of professional boxing over the past few years. Now the Saudi authority is introducing himself to the world of US boxing by promoting the August 3’d junior middleweight title bout between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov. The scheduled 12 rounder will go down at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, making it the first time Alashikh will make his mark in America. Analysts are arguing Alashikh might be changing the fight game and perhaps he is.

Not only does the man have a whole lot of money to arrange major fights with, he’s not afraid to spend it on the kinds of fights and fight cards fans are apt to crave. The August 3’d card, for instance, has a loaded undercard uncommon in this age of contemporary boxing. Tim Tszyu, Leo Santa Cruz, Abner Mares, Andy Ruiz, Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Jose Valenzuela will all be seeing action at the BMO Stadium that night. “The undercard has to be one of if not the best we have ever seen for a US card – get ready for a huge night on August 3 in Los Angeles,” says Matchroom Promotions honcho Eddie Hearn.

Crawford, who is now looking to conquer a whopping fourth weight division, is clearly pleased with recent developments, as well. “I’m proud to partner with Riyadh Season and HE Turki Alalshikh on their first boxing event in the United States. I cannot wait to get back in the ring in my fourth weight class and remind the world why I’m the best pound for pound fighter in the world,” he says. “Israil Madrimov is a tremendous and entertaining fighter, but on August 3, he will be my next victim. This is the Terence Crawford era.”

Madrimov, who now has the chance to step into the spotlight, is equally happy. “Terence Crawford is one of my favorite boxers and one of the best boxers in the world,” he says. “I am very excited to get this opportunity to make a statement, and I will Inshallah.” Golden Boy Promotions honcho Oscar De La Hoya, like others involved with the August 3’d card, is effusive in his praise.

“We are thrilled to be participating in what will be a stacked Los Angeles card in support of Riyadh season. His Excellency’s desire to work with all promoters in order to put on the best fights perfectly aligns with what Golden Boy has been delivering for years,” he says, “and I believe this will be the beginning of a wonderful partnership going forward. If Vergil emerges victorious this Saturday, he is going to be ready to roll and steal the show against Tim Tszyu in a can’t-miss fight-of-the-year contender.”

Suffice to say, U.S. fans will likely be happy to see more Turki Alalshikh backed cards cards in the future if they resemble the quality of this summer’s. One of boxing’s biggest issues over recent years is that it’s lacked a sense of excitement. Should major fight cards be presented with regularity, that issue may find itself fading away