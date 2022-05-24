Listen Now:  
Is Gervonta Davis Wise To Leave Mayweather Promotions?

Posted on 05/24/2022

By: Sean Crose

According to Mayweather Promotion’s web page, “Since signing with Mayweather Promotions in 2015, (Tank) Davis has exemplified nothing but hard work and determination as well as the confidence in himself.” The proof, frankly, is in the pudding. Twenty-eight wins. Zero losses. Twenty four of those wins within the distance. Throw in a couple of world titles and there’s no arguing Davis is impressive in the ring. At least he’s certainly been so far. Yet now Davis is making it clear that he’s going to leave Mayweather Promotions after his pay per view WBA lightweight title defense this weekend against Rolando Romero in Brooklyn.

“I feel as though it’s my career,” Davis has said to Brian Custer, “so I feel as though I need to be the one to control my career. And it’s time.” Fair enough, but is the popular fighter making the right decision? His mentor and Mayweather Promotions honcho Floyd Mayweather certainly went HIS own way when he was fighting, thus establishing himself as a groundbreaking earner in the sport of boxing. Perhaps Davis feels lightning will strike twice. The Daily News reports that Davis will bring in the biggest boxing gate in the history of the Barclay’s Center this weekend, so it’s easy to see how the Baltimore native would arrive at that conclusion.

Plus there’s the annoying accusations that Davis and/or his team have been careful to avoid top level competition, like Vasyl Lomachenko, Devin Haney, George Kambosos or Teofimo Lopez. Mayweather dealt with similar criticism regarding his own peers during the course of his career. And, true or not, such accusations tend not to fade away so easily. Maybe Davis feels it will be simpler without Mayweather Promotions to land himself a marquee opponent. Or perhaps Davis simply doesn’t get along with his promotional team anymore. The truth is that no one really know what goes on behind closed doors.

Ultimately, though, the 27 year old star deserves some credit for being willing to make his own way in life. “Everybody don’t need to have them training wheels on ‘em forever,” the man known as “Tank” told Custer. “It’s time to ride their own bike without training wheels.” After this weekend, the world will see how well Davis rides on his own. The road can be bumpy, but the man seems sure of himself. Here’s hoping the journey is a smooth one.

