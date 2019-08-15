Is Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2 Really Happening?

By: Hans Themistode

With so many conflicting reports coming out of both camps regarding the rematch between Anthony Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) and Andy Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs), what exactly should boxing fans believe?

Let’s start at the beginning.

When negotiations began, many believed that the United States and the United Kingdom were only two destinations in play. There was a bit of noise in terms of bringing the fight to Ruiz homeland of Mexico, but that never really picked up steam.

The rematch seemed destined to take place at either Wembley Stadium or back at Madison Square Garden. It came to the shock of everyone that Saudi Arabia was chosen as the destination. It was clear to see that money was the driving factor behind the rematch taking place half way across the world.

The contest may not be taking place in where many believed it should but, nevertheless, fans had the fight they wanted signed, booked and delivered. At least, that is what they thought.

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2, is the biggest fight of the year. Yet, both fighters were mum on the subject on their social media platforms. Things became even more confusing when a press conference was held in the U.K with both fighters absent from the event. Can you remember the last time a mega fight was announced without either participant at the actual conference?

I can’t either.

Although Saudi Arabia is an odd place for the rematch to take place, that does not seem to be the biggest issue. Like many negotiations, money seems to be the sticking point that is fueling Ruiz.

According to several reports, Ruiz originally signed a rematch clause in his first bout with Joshua which promised him nine million should there be a rematch. A figure that seems far too low for a fighter of his current stature.

Just recently Ruiz broke his silence and indicated to his fans that the rematch would take place but more so on his terms, not Joshua’s.

“The fight is going to happen soon,” said Ruiz during his instagram live. “We are going to make the fight happen but the fight is going to happen on my terms and we’re going to bring it back to the United States. Joshua is scared, that’s why he is trying to make the fight in Arabia. I don’t have any protection over there.”

If you are a fan of boxing, just what exactly should you believe at this point? That is a difficult question to answer. The fight will certainly happen this year. It is the biggest fight that can be made in the entire sport. Just exactly where it will take place however, seems to still be up in the air.